Peugeot’s Two New SUVs Head to Paris Motor Show 2016

Paris, Sep 12: The new Peugeot 3008 and 5008 look set to be two stars of the upcoming Paris Motor Show, which runs October 1 to 16, 2016, at the French capital’s Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition center. After being unveiled this spring, the new-generation Peugeot 3008 will finally be presented to the public at the Paris event. Largely inspired by the Quartz concept car, presented at the Paris show two years ago, the SUV comes loaded with the brand’s latest technological innovations.

The i-Cockpit is packed with high-tech features. The compact steering wheel features two straight edges to improve the driver’s field of view onto the customizable digital instruments panel, which has a 12.3-inch high-resolution display. An 8-inch tablet offers access to the radio, climate control, navigation, cell phone and mobile applications. Interestingly, accessories for this model include the “e-Kick” folding scooter from MICRO. The new Peugeot 3008 will go on sale in the aftermath of the Paris Motor Show in diesel and petrol versions.

The Peugeot 3008 line is expanding with a new top-of-the-range GT model, boasting a 180hp engine and surprising two-tone paintwork. This version brings a selection of exclusive and sporty features to the 3008, and is exclusively equipped with the 2.0L BlueHDi 180 S&S engine, the most powerful in the range. The 3008 GT Line – billed as an even more stylish model – will notably get two-tone 18″ diamond-cut allow wheels and Perla Nera black door mirrors. Both models are due out this fall.

Peugeot has also used its 3008 as the basis for developing the new 5008. The brand’s former compact people carrier keeps its name, but will here too take the form of a veritable seven-seater SUV. It should be unveiled in the coming days, before making its debut appearance at the Paris Motor Show. The new 5008 is slated for release in the first half of 2017.

Alongside its two SUVs, the restyled Peugeot 308 could also be heading the manufacturer’s stand this year.

The Paris Motor Show runs October 1 to 16, 2016, at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France.