Phantom Films bags rights to make a film on India’s 1983 World Cup win

Mumbai, July 14 : Bollywood production house Phantom Films has bagged the rights to a reel life recreation of India’s first cricketing victory.

On Sunday, at a suburban five-star hotel, a select group of cricketing heroes met to raise a toast to one of India’s biggest sporting victories.

Former skipper, Kapil Dev opened a bottle of bubbly as his team members cheered on, and it was encore for India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team.

Toasting, Kapil Dev signed papers, handing the rights to one of the country’s and their biggest triumphs to Madhu Mantena whose company, Phantom Films, will be recreating the unforgettable journey on screen with a bevy of actors playing these pin-up idols.

After the Azhar, Dhoni and the Sachin biopics and docu-drama, this is the next reel life biggie to take cricket into every home.

“It was an emotional journey for all of them and emotions were running high as Srikanth burst into a song and Madan Lal, Kiri and Sandhu clicked selfies. This victory has all the ingredients of a Bollywood blockbuster and Madhu was all smiles as he contemplated the future. Gavaskar who was bringing in his 67th birthday, was missed but his former teammates cheered for the Little Master and it was Sunny days in the dark of the night,“ informs a guest from the bash.

The film is expected to roll towards the year-end or early next year and in the audience will be these evergreen heroes who did every Indian proud.