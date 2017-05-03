Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Clusters (PMC) in and around Hyderabad not responsible for making “culturable” bacteria drug-resistant

Hyderabad, May3: A recent study had found that Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Clusters (PMC) in and around Hyderabad are not responsible for making “culturable” bacteria drug-resistant.

The study was conducted by Prof S Dayananda of Department of Animal Biology, University of Hyderabad, following allegations by some foreign agencies that the residual of PMCs in Hyderabad were responsible for building antibiotic resistance among bacteria.

Giving details about the study at a press conference here today, Prof.Dayananda said that the methodology was based on collection of water and soil from PMCs in Isnapur Industrial Development area and Nallagadda industrial area.

He said the three-month study showed that drug-resistance bacterial strains were found in both the samples in almost equal number, and hence there was no evidence to show that PMCs had selectively enriched bacteria to a particular antibiotic.

Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association President Jayant Tagore said that if necessary similar studies could be conducted all over the country.

Pharmexcil Director-General Uday Bhasker said that some vested interests were carrying out campaign against Indian pharma units in view of their export potential.