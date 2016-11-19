PhD research scholar attempts suicide at Hyderabad Central University campus

HYDERABAD,Nov19: Moses Abhraham, a PhD research scholar from the University of Hyderabad attempted to end his life on Friday evening inside the campus by slitting his wrist.According to sources, unable to bear humiliation by a faculty at the department, he slit his wrist on Friday evening at around 5 pm at the guide’s lab in the department. He was rushed to hospital at around 5:30 pm.

Anhraham, who hails from Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was pursuing his research at the Advanced Centre for Research in High Energy Materials at the university. He was working on condense theory solid state physics.

Sources said that the guide apparently did not allow Moses from attending seminars and asked him to change his research area and supervisor, even after the research scholar published two research papers in reputed journals.

The incident came to light when the scholar visited the health care centre at the university with a bleeding hand. “The scholar came to the centre with a few students and his guide. He had cut his left hand vein. We stitched the injury immediately,” said Dr Anupama, who was the duty officer when Abhraham visited the centre.

Although the exact reason for the attempt of suicide is unknown, the duty officer said that the research scholar seemed depressed when he visited the centre. “We did not probe him much as he looked really depressed. Therefore, we referred him to Asha Hospital for psychiatric counselling sessions,” added Anupama.

This is not the first such incident in the university as well as the department. Another scholar of the same department, Madari Venkatesh, had committed suicide a few years ago.

Incidentally, eight months after Rohith Vemula’s suicide at the university, another student suicide rattled the campus in September this year. Nelli Praveen Kumar, 25, a first-year master’s student from the department of fine arts, Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in L Hostel early in the morning. Prior to that, another research scholar named Sooria Prakash died under suspicious circumstances.

Experts state that increasing number of student suicide attempts at the university only hints at a poor student redressal system on campus.