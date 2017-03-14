PhD scholar at JNU, Muthukrishnan Jeevanantham commits suicide at friend’s residence

New Delhi, Mar. 14: A PhD scholar of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has reportedly committed suicide in the Munirka Vihar area on Monday evening in Delhi.

An alumnus of the University of Hyderabad, the 27-year-old Dalit was found hanging from the roof at his friend’s house.

According to the Delhi Police, Jeevanantham was disappointed over some personal matters. But no suicide note was found near his body. There was no evidence that he killed himself due to any issues at the university.

Reportedly, Jeevanantham had come to his friends’ residence to have food. He later said he wanted to sleep and bolted himself inside a room.

The PhD student, however, in his Facebook post on March 10, has stated about unfairness against Dalits.

“There is no Justice in M.Phil/PhD Selection, there is no equality in Viva-voce, there is only denial of equal rights. When equality is denied everything is denied,” the post said.

Jeevanantham was actively engaged in the ‘Justice for Rohit Vemula’ movement last year and was a part of the Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) at the University of Hyderabad.

PhD student Rohith Vemula had also committed suicide at the University of Hyderabad after alleged caste-based discrimination, inciting protests across the country. (ANI)