Philippine Airlines customises tablet interface that will digitise cabin crews’ workflows

Manilla,April21:Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has partnered SITAONAIR, a provider of connected aircraft solutions, to develop a customised tablet interface that will digitise cabin crews’ workflows.

PAL is leveraging SITAONAIR’s CrewTab solution, which provides users with a tablet interface to enhance their pre-flight, inflight, and post-flight activities by digitising paper-based workflow processes.

The customised CrewTab will integrate functions such as crew scheduling department control systems and passenger loyalty programmes.

The PAL CrewTab will also allow flight pursers to access operational data (e.g. personal passenger profiles and company service bulletins) and latest products and service offerings. As such, users will be able to access and update passenger information as they go, including travel experience and onboard shopping requests.

“As we work towards achieving our vision of becoming a full-service five star carrier, PAL is highly focused on the benefits that new and emerging technologies can bring. We are very pleased to be working towards expanding our connected aircraft relationship with SITAONAIR. With our customised CrewTab, we will definitely take our inflight customer service to the highest standards,” said PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Jaime Bautista, in a press release.

SITAONAIR underscored the solution will not only reduce the time that users spent on paper-based administrative tasks but will allow them to focus on delivering individualised service to passengers.

“At a time where 60 percent of airlines still use paper-based cabin crew processes, our tailored PAL CrewTab, will empower the airline’s crew to respond to the demands of the individual travelling passenger, and optimise productivity,” said Katrina Korzenowski, SITAONAIR Vice President for Asia-Pacific.