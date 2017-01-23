Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers speech with no sex jokes and expletives at Miss Universe contestants

MANILA, Philippines, Jan 23:Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has delivered a speech without sex jokes and expletives — telling the gathering of Miss Universe contestants that he was told to watch his language.

Duterte told the women at Malacanang presidential palace Monday that he had never been in a “roomful of beautiful women” and adding “I hope that this day will never end.”

Eighty-six candidates will vie for the Miss Universe crown on Jan. 30 in Manila.

Duterte has been criticized for a number of his remarks on women, including a comment about the length of Vice President Leni Robredo’s skirt in a Cabinet meeting and a rape joke about an Australian murder victim during the presidential campaign last year.