Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers speech with no sex jokes and expletives at Miss Universe contestants

January 23, 2017 | By :
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers speech with no sex jokes and expletives at Miss Universe contestants

MANILA, Philippines, Jan 23:Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has delivered a speech without sex jokes and expletives — telling the gathering of Miss Universe contestants that he was told to watch his language.

Duterte told the women at Malacanang presidential palace Monday that he had never been in a “roomful of beautiful women” and adding “I hope that this day will never end.”

Eighty-six candidates will vie for the Miss Universe crown on Jan. 30 in Manila.

Duterte has been criticized for a number of his remarks on women, including a comment about the length of Vice President Leni Robredo’s skirt in a Cabinet meeting and a rape joke about an Australian murder victim during the presidential campaign last year.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Related News
President Kovind approves disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs
Philippine commandos and law enforcers simulate storming of a commercial jet to free American passengers in a major joint exercise with U.S. counterparts in Manila
Philippine mayor accused by President Rodrigo Duterte of having links with the illegal drugs trade,shot dead
President Donald Trump not to break streak in solo news conference
 Venezuela’s opposition called for a national shutdown against President Nicolas Maduro
Brazil’s law finds and charged President Michel Temer with taking multimillion-dollar bribe
Top