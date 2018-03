Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Indian IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Saturday announced that its non-executive director Phiroz Vandrevala resigned from the company for personal reasons on Friday.

“Phiroz Vandrevala has relinquished the office of non-executive director of the company, due to personal reasons, with effect from July 8, 2016,” the global software major said in a regulatory filing on the BSE.