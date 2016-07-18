Phool Kumari is not a Bollywood Actress : But ‘mangalsutra’ made her the brand ambassador of total sanitation programme

Sasaram(BIHAR), July 18: A woman has mortgaged her ‘mangalsutra’ to construct a toilet in her house at Barahkhanna village in Bihar’s Sasaram following which the district administration made her the brand ambassador of total sanitation programme recognising her effort.

Phool Kumari took the step after she failed to raise adequate money by working as a cook at a local primary school as her farm labourer husband’s income is meagre, the local panchayat said.

She also braved the opposition of male members of her family while mortgaging her ‘mangalsutra’ to arrange the required money, they said.

The woman was made brand ambassador of the total sanitation programme in the district to inspire others, the District Magistrate said “We will ensure that the toilet is constructed within 10 days,” he said.

Rohtas District Magistrate Animesh Kumar Parashar said, “On Wednesday, I and other district administration officials could participate in the inauguration of construction work for a toilet at Kumari’s house in the presence of her husband and father-in-law.”