Photo enthusisasts welcome to photography store called 'Shutterbug Lounge'by TataCLiQ.com

Mumbai, Aug 23:TataCLiQ.com ,Tata group’s multi-brand e-commerce platform has launched a first of its kind photography store called ‘Shutterbug Lounge’, which will feature the best camera brands for sale.

The Lounge promises to be a one-stop shop for the best-in-class DSLR, lenses, external flashes, camera bags and all other essential accessories. To ensure hassle-free phygital services for the consumers, there will be a seamless integration of TataCLiQ.com and Croma stores.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vikas Purohit, Chief Operating Officer, TataCLiQ.com said, ‘We entered the e-commerce market with an aim to provide a brand forward experience for the high-involvement purchases. Offering such as the Shutterbug Lounge is an attempt to reach out to serious photography enthusiasts in the country and present complete imaging solutions and not just a large selection of photography products to them. In the long run, we want to make TataCLiQ.com the destination that appeals to every brand loving consumer.’

