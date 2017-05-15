Photographer realises his huge mistake after six hours of photo shoot with a couple

London/UK, May 15: This might be termed as the most awkward photo shoot ever!

Jacob Peters

According to Mirror,, a photographer, has opened up about his irreversible mistake during a photo shoot in which he was meant to capture a romantic marriage proposal.The picture taker got a message from a man who needed to propose to his better half at the magnificence spot Hawks Bill Crag in Arkansas, USA, at dawn – and he needed to keep it a mystery.

Jacob acknowledged the employment, left his home at 2.30 a.m. what’s more, touched base at the recreation centre at 4.45 a.m.

Following 45 minutes, the snapper was persuaded he was going the wrong way and pivoted, however, a few adolescents pointed him in the correct bearing once more.

The couple came, she said yes, Peter took pictures from a separation and all seemed, by all accounts, to be a smooth begin to a cheerfully many.

However, later that morning, when Peter messaged the man to praise him, the man apologised for 60 minutes late.

He immediately acknowledged he had shot the wrong proposition.

“Fundamentally I burned through six and half hours, 40 USD in gas and nourishment, 450 photographs, and took the wrong couple’s photographs,” he composed on his Facebook page.

The picture taker bid for help on his Facebook page to discover the couple in the photographs and has since presented a report on let his devotees know they approached.

After which he stated, “The couple has been found and reached and they now have their photographs.”

(ANI)