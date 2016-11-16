PhotoScan App : Through this Google app turns your old photos into HQ digital images

New Delhi, Nov 16: Google launches it new app called Photo Scan for turning old prints into digital photos using machine learning to correct imperfections in the capture process.

This standalone app from Google Photos easily scans just about any photo, from anywhere.

PhotoScan is a free to download app that gets you great looking digital copies in seconds – it detects edges, straightens the image, rotates it to the correct orientation, and removes glare.

Scanned photos can be saved in one tap to Google Photos to be organized, searchable, shared, and safely backed up at high quality.

Further Google is rolling out three easy ways to make your pictures look even better: a new and improved auto enhance, unique new looks, and advanced editing tools.

Simply open a photo and then tap the pencil icon to start editing.

First, for auto enhance, just select Auto, and see instant enhancements a pro editor might make – like balancing exposure and saturation to bring out the details.

Second, 12 new looks take style to the next level. These unique looks make edits based on the individual photo and its brightness, darkness, warmth, or saturation, before applying the style.

Third, our advanced editing controls for Light and Color allow you to fine tune your photos, including highlights, shadows, and warmth.

Google PhotoScan is available for both Android and iOS devices.