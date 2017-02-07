Physicians should display fees before treatment: Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.

New Delhi, Feb 7: Physicians should announce or display their fees before rendering services and not during or after the operation or treatment is underway, Parliament was told on Tuesday.

“A physician should clearly display his fees and other charges on the board of his chamber and/or the hospitals he is visiting. Further, a physician should announce his fees before rendering service and not after the operation or treatment is underway,” Minister of State for Health Faggan Singh Kulaste told the Rajya Sabha.

The information was shared following several allegations against hospitals of over charging patients.

He said that remuneration received for medical services should be in the form and amount specifically announced to the patient at the time the service is rendered.

–IANS