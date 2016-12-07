Physiotherapist gangraped ,murdered,set on fire in Vile Parle,Mumbai

Mumbai,Dec7:A 25-year-old physiotherapist was found raped and murdered in her home in Vile Parle early Tuesday morning. According to the family and police, the victim’s charred body was found in a semi nude condition, with a pair of jeans wrapped around her neck. Initial post mortem reports indicate she was gang raped.

The victim has been identified as Shraddha Panchal.

She resided with her parents in a ground plus one structure in the Sai Baba Temple area. Her room was on the first floor while her parents stayed on the ground floor.

On Monday night, Shraddha had gone to a friend’s birthday party around 8 pm and returned at midnight.

Pooja Kamble, one of her friends who resides in the same colony, had met Shraddha at her house after she returned from the party. Her parents told the police that she’d returned late night from the party and slept without saying a word.

Smoke rising

Nearly an hour after she left, witnesses saw smoke rising from Shraddha’s room. Sachin, a neighbour said, “I saw smoke rising from the room and immediately alerted her parents, who were sleeping on the ground floor. We rushed upstairs to her room and saw her lying lifeless in a corner, completely naked. She had a pair of jeans tied to her neck and set on fire. There were a few books on her body too.”