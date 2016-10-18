Piaggio India launching the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani on October 25th

Mumbai, Oct 18: Piaggio group will stepping up the ante in the Indian scooter market by launching the Vespa 946 on October 25th. But they aren’t getting the “standard” model but the exclusive Vespa 946 by Emporio Armani!

The 946 Emporio Armani was launched in 2015 to mark the 40th anniversary of the Giorgio Armani fashion house and the 130th anniversary of the Piaggio Group.

The scooter was also on display at the 2016 Auto Expo and managed to predictably grab a lot of attention. The Vespa 946 Emporio Armani gets draped in a unique shade of grey-green shade in which the green accents are only visible under a certain light.

The other metal parts on the scooter feature a galvanizing satin treatment to make a style statement.

Other details includes Emporio Armani badging on the side covers and the iconic vulture on the headlight casing. The seat trim and hand grips, along with the optional leather bag are crafted from leather and are beautifully colour coordinated. The Vespa 946 Emporio Armani’s production has been limited to maintain exclusivity and it will be offered in only select countries worldwide.

The 946 has to be one of the most radical scooters to be ever put to production and its retro-futuristic design gives an indication to the styling cues of future generation Vespas. The major design highlights of the 946 is its floating saddle which is hinged on a cast aluminium support, full LED headlamp and taillight and LCD instrumentation cluster.

The Vespa 946 Emporio Armani is powered by a 125cc mill which is good enough for 11.9PS and 10.3Nm of torque. Piaggio has loaded the 946 Emporio Armani with electronic goodies like disc brakes at the front and rear with ABS and ASR (anti-slip regulator) traction control system. But like all things good in life, the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani will not be cheap by any stretch imagination.

Expect it to carry a sticker price of around Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom which will easily make it the most expensive scooter to go on sale in India.