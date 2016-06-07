Top
In pics: first day of Ramadan
June 7, 2016
A Palestinian man decorates his shop with lights in the old city of Jerusalem
A man carries sweets at a factory ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Jalalabad, Afghanistan
A Palestinian vendor sells traditional lanterns in Gaza City
Iraqis do some shopping ahead of Ramadan at Shorja market in Baghdad
Indonesian Muslims hold prayers to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan at the Baiturrahman mosque in Banda Aceh
A Muslim man uses a telescope to observe the moon before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Al-Musyari’in mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia
A Muslim man uses tools to check for the position of the moon at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Jerman beach, Kuta, Indonesia
Bahraini men look at the sky to spot the first crescent moon marking the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in the village of Karzakkan, south of Manama
A man looks at the sky to spot the crescent moon marking the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the village of Karzakkan, south of Manama, Bahrain
The new crescent moon is seen above the Margala Hills to mark the begining of the of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Islamabad, Pakistan
Muslims attend the Ramadan taraweeh prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia
Children break their fast on the first day of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Syrian children attend a lecture at a mosque in Kafr Batna, in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus
A Turkish band plays music welcoming the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Tripoli, Lebanon
A salesman hangs religious pictures for sale ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, India
A man and children play traditional drums as they take part in the Musaharati, a Ramadan tradition where drummers wake people for the meal before the day’s fast, in Beirut, Lebanon
Palestinian youths play at sunset at Al Khalde mosque in the Gaza town of Jabaliya
Palestinians take part in a celebration ahead of the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City
People buy dates from a shop at a market in Karachi, Pakistan, on the eve of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan
Indonesian Muslims hold prayers to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al Akbar mosque in Surabaya
A Palestinian man decorates his shop with lights near the entrance of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, in the old city of Jerusalem
A Yemeni vendor goes through red lentils at a market in the old city of the capital Sanaa
Muslims gather to spot the first crescent moon, marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan, in Thailand’s southern Yala Province