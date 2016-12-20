Pictures of paralysed Formula One legend Michael Schumacher smuggled out of his home for $1million

Berlin,Dec20:The first pictures of bed-ridden Formula One legend Michael Schumacher have been smuggled out of his home and offered to a media house for close to $1million (R6.7cr).

The condition of Michael Schumacher, who suffered a brain injury in a skiing accident in late 2013, has been kept largely a secret and the German prosecutors said the latest pictures violate the seven-time world champion’s “personal range of life”.

Police also suggested the photographer was an acquaintance of Michael Schumacher.

An alleged friend of Michael Schumacher is reportedly trying to sell a photograph of him for $1.71 million https://t.co/iWalHccgcU — smh.com.au (@smh) December 19, 2016

According to the British daily The Sun, the prosecutor’s office in Offenburg, Germany said that “an unknown person” had taken “secret” snaps and were offering them for “high amounts of money”.

December 29 will mark the third anniversary of the accident in the French Alps and while speculations are rife about Schumacher’s condition, his family has consistently asked for privacy.

Few details about the champion’s condition have been made public and manager Sabine Kehm said that silence would be maintained.

“Michael’s health is not a public issue, and so we will continue to make no comment in that regard. This is also because we have to protect his intimate sphere,” she said in a statement.