Pierce Brosnan Pan Bahar Ad : My image used for ad was unauthorized saying the Actor

New Delhi, Oct 21: Social media went berserk with memes and trolls when Pierce Brosnan featured in advertisements for Pan Bahar breath fresheners a few days ago. And now the Hollywood star has stated that he is “deeply shocked and saddened” about the events taking place after the ads came out in the media.

In a statement to People magazine, Brosnan said, “As a man who has spent decades championing women’s healthcare and environmental protection, I was distressed to learn of Pan Bahar’s unauthorized and deceptive use of my image to endorse their range of pan masala products. I would never have entered into an agreement to promote a product in India that is dangerous to one’s health.”

“Having endured, in my own personal life, the loss of my first wife and daughter as well as numerous friends to cancer, I am fully committed to supporting women’s healthcare and research programs that improve human health and alleviate suffering.”

He stated that as per his contract, he had agreed to endorse a “breath freshener/tooth whitener,” a single product which was “all-natural containing neither tobacco, supari, nor any other harmful ingredient.”

In the statement he has also said that he had no knowledge of the product considered to having any ill-effects in the country and has asked the company to remove all his pictures from the advertisements. He also stated that the company breached the terms of the contract and “grossly manipulated” media platforms to falsely portray him as a brand ambassador of the complete range of products of the company.

“I shall endeavor to rectify this matter,” the statement mentioned. “In the meantime, please accept my sincerest and heartfelt apologies to all whom I have offended.”