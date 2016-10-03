Pigeon arrested by Indian police over ‘threatening note’ to PM Narendra Modi

NewDelhi,Oct3:A pigeon has been taken into custody by police in India after it was found carrying a threatening note to the Prime Minister.

The country’s border security office detained the bird at India’s border with Pakistanas tensions remain high between the two countries.

The message referred to the 1971 war between Pakistan and India and was addressed to PM Narendra Modi.

It said something like: “Modi, we’re not the same people from 1971. Now each and every child is ready to fight against India.”

Police inspector Rakesh Kumar in Pathankot, in Punjab, told AFP: “We took it into custody last evening. The BSF found it with a note in Urdu. We are investigating the matter very seriously.”

The note was reportedly signed by the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Tensions are currently high in the region after a raid on an Indian army base blamed on Pakistan-based militants.

The same militants were held responsible for a deadly attack on an airforce base in January.