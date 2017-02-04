PiggyChops ‘deeply affected’ by DonaldTrump’s refugee travel ban

NewDelhi , Feb.04: After several Hollywood actors came out in the open to voice their protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping refugee ban, Desi girl-‘gone-international’ Priyanka Chopra did not lag behind in voicing her concern against the move.

The ‘Quantico’ star, who is also the Unicef’s global Goodwill Ambassador, said as a global citizen, US President Donald Trump’s recent immigration ban, which she described as a “political witch hunt”, has deeply affected her.

In a blog post on Thursday on the professional networking website LinkedIn, which she joined last year as a LinkedIn Influencer, she wrote: “All of the ‘banned’ countries are places where a lot of Unicef work is going on, where children are suffering the most. What can I add that people across professions and age groups have not already said? But adding your voice will definitely make a difference.

“And make a difference we must. Please join me in making our voice stronger so that globally, our children are not discriminated against on the basis of their religion and do not have to bear the brunt of a political witch hunt.”

Priyanka is currently in the- US to shoot the second season of her popular TV show “Quantico”. She divides her time between India and the US.

Protests took place at airports across the US in response to Trump’s recent travel ban preventing entry from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Trump signed the executive order on last Friday to suspend entry of refugees to the US for 120 days, and imposed an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria. A 90-day ban was also placed on citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.(ANI)