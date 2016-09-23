PIL seeks ban on Parched as Gujarat HC sent notices to CBFC, filmmaker and centre

Ahmedabad,Sept23:The Gujarat High Court Thursday issued notices to Central government, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and director of Parched, Leena Yadav, on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking ban on the release of the movie. The PIL alleges that the movie defames a particular community specially its women.

The movie, starring Radhika Apte and others, is releasing on Friday across the country. The petitioner, Masarubhai Rinabhai Rabari, 26, agriculturist and BJPGeneral Secretary of Anjar taluka in Kutch district, has sought complete ban on the movie claiming that “the movie is presented in highly destructive, improper, inappropriate and offensive manner against the sentiments of his community.”

The HC division bench, led by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy, issued notices to the three respondents and kept the matter for further hearing on September 27. However, the court refused to grant interim relief to the petitioner. The petitioner has also objected to bold scenes and use of expletives. He alleged that the “movie is an attack on the culture and tradition of the community”.