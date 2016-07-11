Pilgrims from Bangalore on Amarnath yatra stranded in violence hit Kashmir due to the prevailing law and order situation

Bengaluru/Jammu, July 11: As many as 200 Kannadigas who have gone on a pilgrimage on Amarnath are stranded in violence hit Kashmir, sources said. No yatri was allowed to move towards the Kasmir Valley from winter capital Jammu to perform the Amarnath Yatra for the third consecutive day on Monday, as reported by newskarnataka.com.

“No Yatri will be allowed to move towards the Valley from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu city today. The Yatra has been suspended due to the prevailing law and order situation in the Valley,” an official added.

The stranded pilgrims sought the help of state government and a team has been constituted consisting of officers working at Karnataka Bhavan by the government to help them. It is learnt that the pilgrims are reportedly safe at an army camp.

In case of any information related to pilgrims or any help required by them, people can either contact officers in the Karnataka Bhavan or control room ( 01942506479) set up by J&K Government.

An official of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) told IANS that 8,611 pilgrims had “Darshan” at the holy Cave Shrine on Sunday.

“8,611 yatris had ‘darshan’ inside the holy Cave yesterday. These included yatris who had already reached the north Kashmir Baltal and south Kashmir Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camps,” he said.

“Since the yatra started on July 2, so far 1,27,538 pilgrims have performed the yatra,” the SASB official added.

Over the weekend, four police stations were set on fire across Kashmir and 40 government offices were attacked. So far, 21 people have died in the firing and around 300 people have been injured. More than 90 of the injured man are security personnel.

Meanwhile, sources told that a team of officials from Gujarat is reaching Srinagar to find out the welfare of stranded yatris belonging their state.

“Gujarat chief minister spoke to state chief minister yesterday. It was agreed upon that a team of Gujarat government officials would arrive in Jammu to meet the yatris,” sources said.

They said that since mobile internet services remained suspended in Jammu city, stranded yatris were feeling inconvenience.