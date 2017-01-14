Pilot killed in plane crash while taking part in Children’s Day exhibition

Bangkok, Jan 14: A pilot was killed on Saturday in a plane crash while taking part in a Children’s Day exhibition in Thailand’s Songkhla province.

The Swedish-made Saab 39 Gripen fighter aircraft crashed on an air strip at Hat Yai airport after carrying out a manoeuver simulating an attack, according to the Bangkok Post.

A fire truck was dispatched to the area to put out the resultant fire, and several flights had to be temporarily diverted.

Thai Prime Minister and chief of the ruling military junta, Prayut Chan-ocha, expressed his condolences to the family of the pilot, who was identified as Dilokrit Pattavee.

Children’s Day in Thailand, which is celebrated on every second Saturday in January since 1955, includes visits by children to government headquarters, parliament, natural parks and military barracks, as well as concerts and street performances.

–IANS