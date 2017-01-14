Pilot killed in plane crash while taking part in Children’s Day exhibition

January 14, 2017 | By :
Representational picture.

Bangkok, Jan 14:  A pilot was killed on Saturday in a plane crash while taking part in a Children’s Day exhibition in Thailand’s Songkhla province.

The Swedish-made Saab 39 Gripen fighter aircraft crashed on an air strip at Hat Yai airport after carrying out a manoeuver simulating an attack, according to the Bangkok Post.

A fire truck was dispatched to the area to put out the resultant fire, and several flights had to be temporarily diverted.

Thai Prime Minister and chief of the ruling military junta, Prayut Chan-ocha, expressed his condolences to the family of the pilot, who was identified as Dilokrit Pattavee.

Children’s Day in Thailand, which is celebrated on every second Saturday in January since 1955, includes visits by children to government headquarters, parliament, natural parks and military barracks, as well as concerts and street performances.

–IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
US plane crash claims three lives
Body parts that could belong to passengers killed in one or other of two Air India plane crash found on Mont Blanc in the French Alps
RTI query to govt says Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose died in a plane crash
Four Texas Americans killed including a former FBI agent,CEO ,lawyer in Melbourne plane crash
Brazil judge overseeing Petrobras corruption probe dies in plane crash
37 people killed in Turkish Airlines cargo plane crash
Top