Pinarayi backs Jacob Thomas, confirms no plans to replace him

Thiruvananthapuram, March 16: The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has once again extended his wholehearted support to Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas. Jacob Thomas was accused of corruption in various levels. Backing Jacob Thomas, Pinarayi Vijayan today said that ““Many are in need of his removal from the post of Vigilance Director, But their wishes are not going to be materialised, Jacob Thomas would not be replaced.”

“It is impossible to take action against Jacob Thomas on the basis of media reports.” While speaking in the Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan added, “no action could be taken without examining the allegations. And I am a person who has always taken stringent action against corruption”. After the making the statement, in support of the corruption alleged Jacob Thomas, Pinarayi said that “allegations against Jacob Thomas over purchasing 50 Acres of land in Tamil Nadu would be enquired and action would be taken if found guilty.”

The opposition had raised the media reports against Jacob Thomas which accused him of disappropriate assets. They commented the corruption as a shocking one. A case was filed before the Kerala High Court asking an inquiry into a land deal in Tamil Nadu. As per the purchase contract of the property in Sethur village states that the 50.33 acres of land were bought from 33 persons by Jacob Thomas, as the director of ISRA Agro Tech Systems.

The adjournment motion was initiated by M Vincent MLA seeking discussion into the allegations of corruption against the Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas. After Vijayan replied to the notice of adjournment motion, the speaker has denied the adjournment motion. The opposition has staged a walkout, registering their protest over the issue.