Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers begins dharna before the Reserve Bank of India office

Thiruvananthapuram, November 18: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with his ministers began a dharna before the Reserve Bank of India office at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The dharna began at 10 am and will go on till 5 pm.

Any attempt to wreck the cooperative sector in the state will be strongly resisted. The dharna will be from 10 am to 5 pm,” Pinarayi said on Thursday. He said the UDF leaders too have pledged their support to the government’s efforts to save the cooperative sector.

“The dharna is an attempt to express the general sentiments of the people against the Central Government’s stand against the cooperative sector,” he said.

Pinarayi said an all-party meet would be convened on November 21 to discuss steps to be taken to solve the crisis. He said BJP would also be invited to the parley.

Pinarayi Vijayan has directed all minsters to reach the Secretariat by 9.45. They began their march to the Rakthasakshi Mandapam and offered tributes and then marched towards the RBI.

Sitaram Yechury along with other Kerala ministers were present for the dharna. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan among other leaders also leaders also lend support to the dharna.

Pinarayi Vijayan said the cooperative sector is the backbone of the state’s agrarian economy and any move to weaken it would put its already poor economic health to further stress. The government would convene an all-party meeting on Monday to decide the future course of action, he added.