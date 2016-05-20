Pinarayi Vijayan to be Kerala CM

May 20, 2016 | By :

Thiruvananthapuram, May 20: CPI-M leader Pinarayi Vijayan will be the new chief minister of Kerala, party sources said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the State Secretariat of the Communist Party of India-Marxist here, also attended by general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Mr. Yechury and Mr. Karat held a brief consultation with party veteran V.S. Achuthanandan, who had evinced interest in becoming the Chief Minister once again, about the party Central leadership’s decision shortly before the formal meeting of the State secretariat.

The CPI (M) State committee would meet here this afternoon to endorse the State secretariat decision

Tags: ,
Related News
Kerala Governor skipped anti-Centre remarks on policy address: Congress slams Governor, Vijayan government 
Congress wants KM Mani in UDF: CPI says no chance in LDF
Sharing fake news on Twitter: Kerala Police registers case against Rajeev Chandrasekhar MP
Ajit Doval’s presence in BJP election strategy meeting: CPM asks Election Commission to intervene
Judges Mutiny: Opposition parties see “danger” in revolt, wants issues to be corrected
Kerala: CPM attack against Congress MLA V T Balram will face legally; Says UDF
Top