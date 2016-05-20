Pinarayi Vijayan to be Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, May 20: CPI-M leader Pinarayi Vijayan will be the new chief minister of Kerala, party sources said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the State Secretariat of the Communist Party of India-Marxist here, also attended by general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Mr. Yechury and Mr. Karat held a brief consultation with party veteran V.S. Achuthanandan, who had evinced interest in becoming the Chief Minister once again, about the party Central leadership’s decision shortly before the formal meeting of the State secretariat.

The CPI (M) State committee would meet here this afternoon to endorse the State secretariat decision