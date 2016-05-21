Pinarayi Vijayan to be sworn-in on May 25

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21: The Left Democratic Front (LDF), to be headed by CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Pinarayi Vijayan, would be sworn in on Wednesday, May 25.

Talking to reporters after a surprise visit to the Cantonment House, the official residence of Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly and CPI (M) veteran V.S. Achuthanandan a short while ago, Mr. Vijayan said the swearing in ceremony would take place at the Central Stadium, located behind the government secretariat, on May 25. The composition of the Cabinet would be decided after discussions in the LDF State committee on Monday, he said.

On his decision to call on Mr. Achuthanandan, Mr. Vijayan said the visit to learn from the experiences of Mr. Achuthanandan, who was the last Chief Minister of the party and the only person with practical experience. He was himself in a way novice, having been away from any governance position for long. “I also need to brush up my understanding of the administrative process,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan, who was accompanied by CPI (M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, said he would also be calling on CPI leaders at the CPI State headquarters.