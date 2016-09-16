Movie ‘Pink’ releases today, Twitter abuzz with B-Town wishing the movie success

New Delhi, September 16: The year-long wait finally gets over. Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Neeraj Pandey-directed ‘Baby,’ is back to the silver screen with Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘PINK,’ releasing today.

Expressing her excitement, the 29-year-old actress took to her Twitter handle to share, “More than an year n I finally see myself on the big screen. The ball is in your court now. #PINK #PinkReleasesToday.”

Trending high on Twitter under hashtag #PinkReleasesToday, the Shoojit Sircar-produced movie has already garnered huge appreciation from the Tinsel Town.

Sharing the same excitement about the release, some B-Town biggies took to Twitter to post their wishes for the flick.

“Big luck for today peeps @Imangadbedi @kulharikirti @tapseepannu and Andrea #pink,” tweeted Aditi Rao Hydari.

“All the best to team #Pink – proud to be a part of it @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @aniruddhatony @SrBachchan @writish @ShantanuMoitra,” wrote ‘Piku’s music composer Anupam Roy

“#Pink releases today. To miss it would do yourself a disservice One of the defining movies in a great year of content flux in our cinema,” tweeted Atul Kasbekar.

Directed by national award winning filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, ‘PINK’ that speaks about women empowerment, also stars Angad Bedi, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tarian.