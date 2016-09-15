Pioneering imaging scientist Ramesh Raskar wins $500,000 Lemelson-MIT prize

Massachusetts,Sept15:Ramesh Raskar, associate professor of media arts and sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in the United States, has won the $500,000 (roughly Rs 3.3 Crore) Lemelson-MIT Prize. Raskar develops innovative imaging technologies, including an imaging system to read through closed books. Microsoft, Samsung, Adobe, Canon and Qualcomm are some of the companies that cite patents by Raskar.

The award is given to mid-career inventors. Raskar was the recipient of the 2016 Lemelson-MIT Prize because of the groundbreaking practical solutions in imaging technologies, as well as mentoring students into launching their own successful careers.

Stephanie Couch, executive director of the Lemelson-MIT Program said, “Raskar is a multi-faceted leader as an inventor, educator, change maker and exemplar connector. In addition to creating his own remarkable inventions, he is working to connect communities and inventors all over the world to create positive change.”

Raskar is best known for his invention of femtophotography, a solution that allows capturing images around corners. The technology is a one trillion frames per second camera. The camera tracks movements of photons through the air with slow motion videos. This technology has received funding for further research from the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the US National Science Foundation and MIT itself.



A commercial version of the technology is being developed. This can potentially be used by by cars to avoid collisions, by rescue workers in emergency situations, or for medical imaging solutions that are an alternative to Xrays.

Dorothy Lemelson, chair of The Lemelson Foundation said, “Ramesh’s femtophotography work not only has the potential to transform industries ranging from internal medicine to transportation safety, it is also helping to inspire a new generation of inventors to tackle the biggest problems of our time.”

Raskar is the cofounder of EyeNetra, a low cost eye care platform for developing nations. The Netra is a portable device that identifies and measures the extent of eye conditions. Hyperopia, myopia, astigmatism and pupillary distance is measured. The device is currently being used to provide eye tests to thousands of subjects in the US, Brazil and India.

On receiving the Award, Ramesh Raskar said “Everyone has the power to solve problems and through peer-to-peer co-invention and purposeful collaboration, we can solve problems that will impact billions of lives.” Raskar wants to use part of the money to fund collaborative platforms for the youth. These form networks and clubs of young inventors around the world. To participate, head over to Redx Labs.