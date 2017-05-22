Pippa-Middleton-and-James-Matthews-get-married-at-St-Mark's-Church-in-Englefield

London ,May22British tabloid media have described as “the wedding of the year,” Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of the future queen of England, was married on Saturday in a ceremony attended by the next generation of Britain’s royal family.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark’s Church in Englefield. Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.

Ms. Middleton, 33, who grabbed headlines at the 2011 wedding of her sister Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, dazzled at her own nuptials in a custom-made gown designed by Giles Deacon.

The bride wed James Matthews, 41, a wealthy financier and former racecar driver, at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. A reception was scheduled at her parents’ home in nearby Bucklebury.

The wedding party included Ms. Middleton’s nephew, Prince George, 3, who served as a pageboy, and her niece, Princess Charlotte, 2, a bridesmaid.

Prince William, Prince Harry and the tennis star Roger Federer were among the guests.