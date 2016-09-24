London,Sept24:Pippa Middleton’s personal iCloud account has been hacked. The Sun reported on Friday, September 23, that a cyber thief contacted the publication the day before,claiming to have 3,000 images of Middleton, the younger sister of Duchess Kate. The individual requested nearly $65,000 minimum for the photos.

The Sun declined and notified Pippa of the situation. “I can confirm that not only have the lawyers been informed, but the police about to be involved as well,” a spokesperson for Pippa told the publication.

A source also told Us Weekly that police have been notified. “Pippa is relieved that this didn’t become the nightmare it could have been,” the insider said. “It’s been scary to find out how easy it is to hack these things.”

Scotland Yard confirmed to Us that officers are investigating the hack.

The Sun reported that the individual emailed them several photos of Pippa, 33, to prove the authenticity of the images. Two of the photos appear to show the socialite — who is engaged to James Matthews — at a wedding-dress fitting.