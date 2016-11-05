Pirated Pulimurugan on internet

Thiruvnanthapuram, November 5: The pirated copies of the blockbuster hit ‘Pulimurugan’ became available on the internet last night. The film was appeared in four websites including Tamil Torrent.

The intervention of Cyber dome from the Kerala police had prevented the further downloading of the film. Police had also removed those links from the internet. The police would also be initiating legal action against those who unauthorisedly attempted to spread the movie among the public.

The cinema, which had released on October 7, has got a warm welcome, nationally and internationally.

The film had attained a record collection of 20 crores from the first five days after its release. The total collection till date is approximately, 75 crores. The movie is still going successfully in theaters.

The film was released in UAE and GCC on 4th November. It was estimated that Pulimurugan would be first Malayalam film to enter the 100 crore club.

Earlier, the Malayalam hit film ‘Premam’ was also expected to get into the 100 crore club. But as the censor copy of the film had spread, it affected the collection of the film.

Some of the important scenes of Pulimurugan had spread in the internet earlier. Director Vyshakh himself had came forward against this.

The shooting of Pulimurukan, was really difficult as the team had to walk kilometers of distance to reach the site.

Someone is deliberately trying to spoil the hard work of a large number of people, through by spreading the crucial parts of the film, by capturing it with mobile phones.