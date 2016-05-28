Pitbull & Becky G release summer soccer anthem

London, May 28:  Pitbull and Becky G have teamed up to give the official anthem of the 100th anniversary of the Copa America soccer tournament a Latin flavour.

“Superstar”, which was written by the rapper, has been released a week before the big event’s kick-off at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, reported Contactmusic.

“Music is the universal language, and soccer is the world’s sport,” said Pitbull.

“It’s an honour to team up with Copa America Centenario and an upcoming superstar like Becky G, who I’m very proud of.”

This isn’t Pitbull’s first soccer anthem – he shared the stage with Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leite at the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony in Brazil, singing “We Are One (Ole Ola).”

Meanwhile, his new singing partner Becky G, who is reportedly dating Los Angeles-based soccer star Sebastian Lletget, said, “I grew up watching the Copa America with my grandfather, so to say I’m excited to perform at this world-class soccer event, in my home country, is an understatement.

