MKR Pillai: NPRAAF Says Termination of him as consultant not enough

Dimapur, June 15: The Nagaland Public Rights Awareness and Action Forum (NPRAAF) has welcomed the termination of MKR Pillai as Consultant to DGP by the State Government. It, however, said removing him from the contractual service alone has not solved the larger issue of corruption in question in which he is involved as the kingpin.

In a press release, the NPRAAF appealed to the Chief Minister to give free hand to CBI to come out with the whole truth and put behind bars all involved in the scam.

“The people of Nagaland are closely watching the episode as it unfolds. The Chief Minister’s sensible action will earn him and the Government credibility which is long lost,” it stated.

The NPRAAF stated that there was no need of consultant in the first place, and if at all there was genuine need of consultant, the Government should have recruited former IPS and NPS officers from Nagaland through an open interview and not directly appointed corrupt former police constable who rose to the rank of ASP through manipulation.

“MKR Pillai is the mother of corruption and king broker of Nagaland. He has jeopardised state police modernisation by siphoning huge amount of money through percentage deduction in complicity with top politicians, bureaucrats and police officers. It is appalling that even in spite of having prima facie established against Pillai in huge scam, he is still yet to be arrested,” it said.

The NPRAAF said Nagaland is listed among the most prominent recipients of non plan security scheme – the biggest funded state under the scheme just behind Assam from the north east states yet Nagaland is worst equipped police force though our police forces are second to none in terms of courage and discipline. “Few corrupted individuals should not be allowed to mess up the most sensitive department of the state,” it said.

The NPRAAF said it has decided to submit representation to the Home Minister of India and the Income Tax Department, Government of India, apprising of the seriousness of corruption in the police department. The forum said it will not allow police department to be controlled by one former police constable.

The NPRAAF also viewed that income tax exemption has only encouraged corruption as there is no yardstick to measure the income source and disproportionate assets. “We Nagas must pay at least 1% tax to the Government which will help ascertain the disproportionate source of income and asset of all individuals and firms,” it added.