Plane carrying EU officials crashes in Malta, 5 dead

Malta, oct 24: Officials say a light plane has crashed after takeoff from Malta International Airport, killing all five people on board. The passengers were believed to be EU officials. The twin-prop Metroliner tipped toward the right and crashed into the ground soon after lifting off at 7:20 am Monday, bursting into flames, eyewitnesses said. Part of the burning wreckage ended up on a road outside the perimeter of the airport. The airplane was on its way to Misurata, Libya. Malta International Airport is temporarily closed until the debris is cleared.