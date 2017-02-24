Plans of rival groups in AIADMK on Jayalalithaa’s birthday

Chennai, Feb 24: As announced earlier, Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa Jayakumar is all set to give a confirmation about her decision on forming new party or her official entry into politics, on the 69th birthday of late Jayalalithaa. The people of Tamil Nadu, who is against Sasikala and her legacy ruling AIADMK is waiting for her announcement to come.

Earlier, on February 14, Deepa had announced her political entry as she joined hands with the then-interim Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. On the 69th birthday of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the two rival factions in AIADMK is arranging things to commemorate the occasion. While the Sasikala group leader KA Sengottaiyan has planned to release Amma souvenir, former chief minister O Panneerselvam has urged his cadres to hoist party flags across the state of Tamil Nadu.