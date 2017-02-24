Plans of rival groups in AIADMK on Jayalalithaa’s birthday
Chennai, Feb 24: As announced earlier, Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa Jayakumar is all set to give a confirmation about her decision on forming new party or her official entry into politics, on the 69th birthday of late Jayalalithaa. The people of Tamil Nadu, who is against Sasikala and her legacy ruling AIADMK is waiting for her announcement to come.
Earlier, on February 14, Deepa had announced her political entry as she joined hands with the then-interim Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. On the 69th birthday of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the two rival factions in AIADMK is arranging things to commemorate the occasion. While the Sasikala group leader KA Sengottaiyan has planned to release Amma souvenir, former chief minister O Panneerselvam has urged his cadres to hoist party flags across the state of Tamil Nadu.
What the rival factions are planning to do on Amma’s birthday
Sasikala group leader Sengottaiyan will release a souvenir. Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary would organise public meetings from February 24 to 28. Sasikala faction would give away welfare aid to poor and needy. Sasikala urged party workers to conduct food and money distribution among the poor.
The Panneerselvam group would be organising feast to the poor. They would also participate in various functions of Amma’s birth Anniversary celebration.
Sasikala had been sent to Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara prison, as she was convicted in the Disproportionate Assets case. After spending more than a week in jail, Sasikala commented that she is missing Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary. Sasikala, who is in jail over a disproportionate assets case, had been a longtime live-in aide of the former Chief Minister. The two had even been in the same jail for a few weeks in the same case in 2014. Recalling the “love, compassion and hard work” of Ms Jayalalithaa, who died in December after an illness, Ms Sasikala said that,”Amma is not with us is making me sad”.