Planting more and more plants for better purified atmospheric air

New Delhi, December 2: It is always recommended to keep your surroundings green by planting more and more plants at your place. Spider plant is known to perform photosynthesis under minimum sunlight. It is great in purifying air and ivy has the quality to clean air within six hours of its placement, says an expert.

Harpreet Ahluwalia, expert and founder of Earthly Creations, a garden accessories company, has suggested a list of six plants that grow all year round helping in air purification:

* Aloe Vera: It absorbs carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide. It one of the best plants to have as it helps in increasing oxygen levels in your home. It is said that one aloe vera is equivalent to nine air purifiers set up at a place. Easy to plant and maintain, aloe vera is easily adaptable to every weather and soil conditions.

* Bamboo: This plant does not require enough sunlight and can grow well indoors. Effective in purifying fatal air and also welcomes good luck in homes. Easy to plant and is available easily in the nearest plant shop. It grows well in less water and keeps the air around clean and germ free.

* Ivy: It has the quality to clean air within six hours of its placement. It removes 58 per cent of the faeces particles and 60 per cent of the harmful toxins from the air.

* Spider plant: Best known to perform photosynthesis under minimum sunlight. It is great in purifying air by removing carbon monoxide; styrene and gasoline from the air make it suitable to inhale for children and adults.

* Snake plant: This plant is endurable and can perform photosynthesis in minimum sunlight. It is best to place it in the bedroom as it releases oxygen at night also.

* Peace lilies: They are helpful in removing toxins from the air. Three to four plants are adequate and effective in purifying the air contents from toxins and bacterial spread. IANS