Plastic bag with explosives found inside Allahabad HC

Allahabad,Oct28: A plastic bag full of explosives was found inside the high security Allahabad High Court premises late on Thursday night, sending authorities into a tizzy.

The plastic bag was found inside court room no.55 by a staff member who informed his superiors following which administrative officials led by District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur rushed to the spot.

Bomb disposal squad was also pressed into service which took the bag away from the court room for defusing the explosives.

The officials admitted that it was a major security breach at the sprawling High Court premises where 150 police personnel are supposed to keep a round-the-clock watch with the help of 210 CCTV cameras installed in various corners.

A company of the CRPF also remains permanently deployed inside the premises.

The DM and SSP later said “the bag contained two crude bombs which were defused. Besides, it contained firecrackers and shrapnels”.

“They said “the bag is most likely to have been planted by someone who wished to cause some mischief.

“It appears to have been kept there after the court was closed down for five days in view of Diwali festivities.

“The explosive material will be sent for forensic examination by way of abundant caution though prima facie the crude bombs were of very low intensity and unlikely to cause any major damage to life and property,” they said.

Vehicles, both four-wheelers and two-wheelers, are strictly prohibited from entering the premises and while general public is allowed to visit those parts where a branch of the State Bank of India and a Post Office are located, only those carrying special passes are allowed to enter the court rooms.