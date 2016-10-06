Playboy model Dani Weathers apologizes and takes responsibility for posting photo of a naked woman in her gym locker

Los Angeles,Oct6:Dani Mathers, the Playboy model who drew outrage in July when she Snapchatted a surreptitious photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room, has returned to social media — and she is owning up to her past mistakes.

Mathers, 29, recently returned to Twitter after a two-month hiatus, pledging to “end bullying in its tracks.”

I have taken full responsibility for the mistakes I have made & will continue to love myself & others…I wish this for the rest of you too? pic.twitter.com/oilYuYfqsp — Dani Mathers (@DaniMathers) September 28, 2016

Last week, she posted a meme along with a message that she has taken “full responsibility for the mistakes I have made & will continue to love myself & others.”