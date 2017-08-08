Playing excited action video games affects your brain power: 5 foods to overcome it naturally.

New Delhi, August 8: According to a study conducted by the researchers from the Universite de Montreal, found that playing action video games could affect your brain power. There are perceptions that playing video games could boost your cognitive skills and brain power, but the research revealed that the players of action games would result in less grey matter in their hippocampus that is an important part of the brain, related to cognition.

The hippocampus, part of the brain which helps us grasp the spatial memory and recall the past experiences also called as episodic memory. The term hippocampus was derived from the seahorse as hippocampus is in that shape. Although, researchers found that another vital part of the brain, the striatum is recognized to balance the hippocampus.

The striatum has an area called as the caudate nucleus serves as the reward system for our body. It instructs us when to eat, drink and to do other things to keep us happy. It also rules the formation of habits and aid us to recall activities such as how to ride a cycle.

The research study was published in the Journal Molecular Psychiatry and researchers asked 100 people to play a variety of games for around 90 hours. The results revealed that continuous gaming stimulates the caudate nucleus because mostly players depend on this part to fight through action packed sequences.

According to the researchers, the trouble starts when the caudate nucleus is used more than the hippocampus, and as an outcome the hippocampus loses the cells, leading to a reduction in grey matter.

The loss of grey matter would ultimately raise the risk of brain-related disorders like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia and depression. More research would be required to approve these findings, some foods which naturally increase your brain power with no side-effects. we have listed them: