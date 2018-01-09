Playing National Anthem not mandatory in Cinema halls: Supreme Court

New Delhi, Jan 9: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, in a landmark decision, overturned its earlier order and pronounced that the National Anthem is not mandatory in the cinema halls anymore.

The order was passed by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud during the hearing of a petition seeking provision of punishment on disobeying the National Anthem.

During the arguments and submissions from various parties including the petitioner, respondent and the Central Government, the apex court accepted the suggestion of a top law officer representing the Centre, KK Venugopal, and said the screening of the National Anthem in cinema halls would, henceforth, be optional.

In an affidavit filed on Monday, the Union Home Ministry had asked the apex court to restore the position that existed prior to November 30, 2016, when a bench of Justices Dipak Misra made it a must for the anthem to be played before every show at cinemas.

The Supreme Court had in October observed that Rules that require the national anthem to be played before every movie screening can be modified but the government should take a call.