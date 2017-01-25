Plea against Tamil Nadu law permitting Jallikattu: Supreme Court to hear on January 30

January 25, 2017 | By :
Is Jallikattu hijacked by extremist group? 

New Delhi, Jan 25 :  The Supreme Court is likely to hear on January 30 a batch of petitions by animal rights groups challenging the validity of a Tamil Nadu law permitting Jallikattu.

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said that in all likelihood a bench comprising of him and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman would hear the plea on Monday on the bull-taming sport that is held in the state during Pongal.

Misra also referred to Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi’s mentioning on January 24, about an intent of the government to withdraw a January 7 notification permitting the ancient sport.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi also told the court that they have filed an application pointing out that the state law permitting Jallikattu was repugnant to the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

While senior counsel C.A. Sundram told the apex court that they had nothing to do with the government decision to withdraw the 2016 notification as they made substantive prayers and had nothing to do with the withdrawal.

–IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
Rohingya crisis: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Supreme Court asks Centre’s stand on release of convicts
Justice Loya case: Further hearing on Feb 2; SC transfers two cases before Bombay HC to itself
SC to hear review petition of Nirbhaya gangrape convicts
Drama that damaged the decorum and dignity
Four judges and two musketeers
Top