Plea seeking recovery of Rs. 91,000 crore from Uber and Ola to hear today

New Delhi, Oct. 28 : A Delhi court will on Friday hear a plea seeking recovery of Rs. 91,000 crore from app-based cab service providers, including Ola and Uber.

An NGO had on October 24 lodged a complaint with the court that the cab aggregators were allegedly not adhering to rules to raise fares on the basis of meters fitted in the vehicles.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra heard the matter partly on behalf of complainant NGO Nyayabhoomi, which claimed that Ola, Uber and Taxi for Sure were also allegedly violating permit conditions by running vehicles on diesel and providing point-to-point service in Delhi.

The NGO sought registration of FIR alleging that by providing taxi and autorickshaw services, they were violating the permit conditions which amounted to commission of offences under sections 66 and 192A of t he Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

The NGO had in September also filed a case in the National Consumer Commission against Ola and Uber seeking refund of Rs 9,239 crore to consumers, which was collected through “illegal” surge pricing by these companies.