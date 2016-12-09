Please unfold secrets behind Jayalalithaa’s treatment and death, says Gautami Tadimalla to Narendra Modi

Chennai, December 9: Actress Gautami Tadimalla’s open letter to the Prime MInister of India has raised so many question on the death of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

While contacted by INDIA LIVE TODAY, Ms. Gautami said that she think that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take favourable action on the issue. She opined that so many people are concerned about Jayalalithaa, and so many discussion are going on in this regard. But unfortunately no probe is initiated over her death. There are certain things which must be brought to light. She added that she is proud of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made himself accessible to any one from the public.

The most important question she has raised was that why such a great level of secrecy is maintained in the treatment of Jayalalithaa?

And if it was a deliberate act, what is the reason behind maintaining the secrecy? What are those secrets? Who initiated it?

While asked on why any probe is being initiated over such a sensational issue on the death of the Iron Lady of Indian politics, Ms. Gautami said that she believe that her open letter to the Prime Minister would initiate some change in the situation and it would be a beginning. But she never expressed any doubts about anyone in connection with this. She added that the important thing in this issue is to know the facts. There is no point in suspecting someone, but reality shall be known to everyone.

Gautami Tadimalla’s open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

TRAGEDY AND UNANSWERED QUESTIONS