PM hails, Opposition slams Budget 2018

New Delhi, Feb 1: Lauding the Finance Minister Arun Jaitely, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Union budget strengthens the foundation of the country and would benefit businesses as well as the common man. But his enthusiasm was not shared by the opposition parties.

Reacting to the budget, Congress Party said that the it is “misleading the people of the country” and “a mere eyewash”. Senior party leader P Chidambaram slammed the government for failing on the fiscal consolidation front. “FM fails fiscal consolidation test, this failure will have serious consequences,” Chidambaram said.

While CPM called Budget a Jumlanomics. spin and slogans, not substance.

BSP supremo Mayawati dubbed the Union Budget presented in Parliament today as anti-poor and pro-capitalists.

“What happened to Modi’s promise of ‘achchey din’ he had made before the Lok Sabha polls in 2014?” she asked.