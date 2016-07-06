PM Justin Trudeau wishes Canada’s Muslim community ‘Eid Mubarak’

Ottawa July 6 :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out in support of the Muslim community in Canada with his Eid-al-Fitr message.

The holiest and peaceful month of the Islamic calendar approached its end with three separate suicide attacks in Saudi Arabia and an attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which marred the peace of the holy month.

Trudeau started his message with a traditional salutation. “Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan and to give thanks for the spiritual renewal and many blessings received throughout the holy month.”

He explained the importance of this special day and its relevance in the lives of Muslim. “Eid al-Fitr is a time to strengthen family ties, renew friendships, and show compassion and humanity towards those in need both in local communities and around the world.”

His message for compassion seemed like an impassioned plea for the world to maintain peace and come together to fight against racism and terrorism.

He went on to thank the Muslim community of Canada for their tremendous contribution in shaping and building the nation. He also emphasised on cultural diversity and identified it as a source of pride.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I extend our best wishes to all those celebrating Eid al-Fitr in Canada and around the world. Eid Mubarak!”

Earlier in June, Trudeau was seen sharing an Iftar meal with Muslim politicians. The video had gone viral and garnered more than four million views on Facebook.

In the video he was seen wishing ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and relishing some traditional dishes.

In the past year Trudeau has become popular for building close relationships with various minority groups such as Sikhs, Muslims, LGBTQ and also Syrian refugees.

On 4 July he was seen participating in Canada’s largest Pride parade in Toronto becoming the first sitting prime minister to do so. He also paid tribute to Orlando victims in last month’s shooting massacre in the US.

But Trudeau downplayed his appearance at the parade as ‘no big deal’, noting he had been attending pride parades for years.

“It should not be a big thing that the prime minister is walking in the Pride Parade and from now on, it will not.”

The prime minister said the Orlando tragedy was a reminder that “we cannot let hate go by.”