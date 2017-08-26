PM Modi conducts aerial survey of floods in Bihar, announces Rs 500 crore relief

Patna/Bihar, August 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an immediate relief of Rs 500 crore for the flood-hit Bihar after an aerial survey of affected areas was undertaken on August 26. Narendra Modi also declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons in the floods. The Prime Minister was followed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minster Sushil Modi. Narendra Modi also inspected relief and rehabilitation work with them in detail.

He assured both that he would be sending a central team to immediately assess the flood-related loss in the state.

He instructed that in order to assess the claims of farmers’ crop insurance; the insurance companies should send their supervisors to the flood-affected areas so that the farmers can be provided relief immediately. The Road and Transport Ministry has also been directed to take appropriate action to repair all flood-damaged roads and electricity infrastructure in the state.

Over one crore seventy lakh people in have been affected by the floods in the state. The death toll has mounted to 415, with 21 districts being affected by the deluge.To tackle the flood threat, the Indian Prime Minister discussed flood control in the border areas with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in his recent visit to India. The two also agreed that a detailed project report of Saptakosi high dam project and Sunkoshi storage cum diversion scheme would be prepared soon. (ANI)