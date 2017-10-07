PM Modi begins Gujarat tour, offer prayers at Dwarkadheesh temple, to visit Vadnagar on Sunday

Ahmedabad/Gujarat, October 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gujarat on Saturday for a two-day visit. Narendra Modi started the trip with prayers at the Dwarkadheesh Temple in the historic Dwarka town.

PM Modi would address around six public meetings by launching various schemes and projects at five places in three regions of Gujarat. After doing prayers at Dwarkadheesh temple, he would lay the foundation stone of a sea-link bridge between coastal town of Okha and Bet Dwarka Island.

Bet Dwarka is located at around 34.6 kilometres from the Dwarkadheesh temple. Bet Dwarka is frequented by thousands of pilgrims coming to this temple town of Lord Krishna. Presently, the pilgrims cross the sea in boats are operated by private operators and Gujarat Maritime Board. The new bridge connects both the pilgrim centres by road. PM Modi would also address a public meeting in Dwarka.

PM Modi would be inaugurating in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a Rs 2,500-crore Rajkot International Airport. He would also address a public rally at the pilgrim town of Chotila in Surendranagar district. Then, PM Modi will inaugurate the new building of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) near Gandhinagar. On Sunday, Pm Modi will visit Vadnagar in North Gujarat to inaugurate a Rs 500-crore civil hospital and a medical college.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Rs 1,200-crore Devi Ni Mori International Buddhist complex near Shamlaji at Aravalli district in North Gujarat. Afterwards, Narendra Modi would lay foundation stone for Rs 3,000-crore Bhadbhut barrage project over river Narmada. He would also lay foundation stone for Rs 650-crore Dahej-Ghogha Ro-Ro ferry service near Bharuch in South Gujarat.