PM Modi breaks security protocol to meet a 4-year old girl

Surat/ Gujarat, April 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unexpectedly broken the security protocol to meet a 4-year old girl on his way to inaugurate Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in Surat.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi breaks security protocol to meet a 4-year old girl on his way to inaugurate Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in Surat. pic.twitter.com/vtLuleRMYV — ANI (@ANI_news) April 17, 2017

The Prime Minister later in the day will also go to Bajipura village in Tapi district to inaugurate cattle feed plant and ice-cream plant of Sumul Dairy and lay the foundation stone for dairy products plant at Nava Pardi.

He will then visit Silvassa town in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where he will address a gathering apart from inaugurating a few projects.

The Prime Minister in Saurashtra will inaugurate phase-1 of the ambitious Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation project for Botad and surrounding districts and also lay the foundation stone for the phase-2. (ANI)