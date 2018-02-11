PM Modi calls for Independent Palestine; Signs 6 agreements

Feb 11, During the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Palestine, he called for an early realisation of a sovereign and independent state of Palestine and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sought India’s support for achieving a “just and desired peace” with Israel in accordance with the two-state solution.

Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to make an official visit to Palestine and he was accorded a red carpet welcome. In the join press statement Palestinian President described the meeting with Modi as ‘fruitful and constructive,”. He said Palestine is ready to engage in negotiations to achieve freedom and independence in accordance with the two- state solution.

India-Palestine signed six agreements worth around USD 50 million that includes setting up of a USD 30 million super speciality hospital in Beit Sahur.

Three agreements in the education sector worth USD 5 million, one MoU for procurement of equipment and machinery for the National Printing Press and one for construction of a centre for empowering women were also signed.

Here is the list of agreements signed: