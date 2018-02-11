PM Modi calls for Independent Palestine; Signs 6 agreements
Feb 11, During the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Palestine, he called for an early realisation of a sovereign and independent state of Palestine and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sought India’s support for achieving a “just and desired peace” with Israel in accordance with the two-state solution.
Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to make an official visit to Palestine and he was accorded a red carpet welcome. In the join press statement Palestinian President described the meeting with Modi as ‘fruitful and constructive,”. He said Palestine is ready to engage in negotiations to achieve freedom and independence in accordance with the two- state solution.
India-Palestine signed six agreements worth around USD 50 million that includes setting up of a USD 30 million super speciality hospital in Beit Sahur.
Three agreements in the education sector worth USD 5 million, one MoU for procurement of equipment and machinery for the National Printing Press and one for construction of a centre for empowering women were also signed.
Here is the list of agreements signed:
|S. No.
|Name of MoUs/Agreements
|Signed and exchanged by Palestinian side
|Signed by Indian side
|Exchanged by
|1.
|MOU between India and Palestine for setting up of India-Palestine Super-specialty hospital at Beit Sahour in Bethelhem Governorate at a cost ofUS$ 30 million
|Dr. Jawad Aouad, Minister of Health of the State of Palestine
|Shri T.S. Tirumurti, Secretary (ER)
|Shri Vijay Gokhle, Foreign Secretary
|2.
|MOU between India and Palestine for construction of India Palestine Centre for Empowring women, “Turathi” at a cost ofUS$ 5 million
|Ms. Abeer Aoudeh, Minister of National Economy
|Shri T.S. Tirumurti, Secretry (ER)
|Shri Vijay Gokhle, Foreign Secretary
|3.
|MOU between India and Palestine for setting up of new National Printing Press at Ramallah at a cost ofUS$ 5 million
|Mr. Ahmad Assaf, Minister of Palestinian Public Broadcasting Corporation and Official Media on behalf of Minister of Finance
|Shri T.S. Tirumurti, Secretry (ER)
|Shri Vijay Gokhle, Foreign Secretary
|4.
|MOU between India and Palestine Construction of school in Muthalth Al Shuhada Village at a cost ofUS$ 1 million
|Dr. Sabri Saidam, Minister of Education and Higher Education of the State of Palestine
|Shri T.S. Tirumurti, Secretry (ER)
|Shri Vijay Gokhle, Foreign Secretary
|5.
|MOU between India and Palestine Construction of school in Tamoon village in Tubas Governorate in Palestine at a cost ofUS$ 1.1 million
|Dr. Sabri Saidam, Minister of Education and Higher Education of the State of Palestine
|Shri T.S. Tirumurti, Secretry (ER)
|Shri Vijay Gokhle, Foreign Secretary
|6.
|MOU between India and Palestine Assistance of US$ US$ 0.25 millionfor construction of additional floor to Jawahar Lal Nehru for Boys at Abu Dees
|Dr. Sabri Saidam, Minister of Education and Higher Education of the State of Palestine
|Shri T.S. Tirumurti, Secretry (ER)
|Shri Vijay Gokhle, Foreign Secretary